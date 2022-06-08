Dr. Sumit Chawla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chawla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumit Chawla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sumit Chawla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Danville, IN. They graduated from Umhs and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Dr. Chawla works at
Hendricks Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine112 Hospital Ln Ste 303, Danville, IN 46122 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Chawla listens and acts on the information you give him along with his knowledge. Has acwinderful bedside manner making it easy to talk to him.. I HIGHLY recommend him.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1407122740
- Augusta Medical Center
- St. Mary Mercy Livonia
- Umhs
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
- Hendricks Regional Health
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Dr. Chawla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chawla using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chawla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chawla works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chawla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chawla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chawla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chawla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.