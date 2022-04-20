Dr. Bassi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sumit Bassi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sumit Bassi, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from HIGHER MEDICAL INSTITUTE-PLEVEN / MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center, Coshocton Regional Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital, UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Dr. Bassi works at
Locations
Upper Chesapeake Orthopaedic Specialty Group At Bel Air510 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 417, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-3130
Upper Chesapeake Orthopedic Specialty Group - Havre De Grace2027 Pulaski Hwy Ste 101, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 Directions (443) 843-5557
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center
- Coshocton Regional Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bassi has helped with gel injections in my knees. I did not want total knee replacement. He has been great.
About Dr. Sumit Bassi, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian
- 1326314352
Education & Certifications
- HIGHER MEDICAL INSTITUTE-PLEVEN / MEDICAL ACADEMY
- Sports Medicine
