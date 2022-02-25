Dr. Sumit Bapna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bapna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumit Bapna, MD
Overview
Dr. Sumit Bapna, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute and Ohio State University Hospital.
Locations
Locations
Dublin ENT/Ohio Sinus5378 Avery Rd, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 771-9871
- 2 6325 Emerald Pkwy Ste 1B, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 876-6673
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
- Ohio State University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly staff and exceptionally skilled physician.
About Dr. Sumit Bapna, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- The Maas Clinic
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- University Of Akron
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bapna has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bapna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bapna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bapna works at
Dr. Bapna has seen patients for Broken Nose, Facial Fracture and Rhinoseptoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bapna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bapna speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bapna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bapna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bapna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bapna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.