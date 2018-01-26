Dr. Sumiko Hegstad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hegstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumiko Hegstad, MD
Overview
Dr. Sumiko Hegstad, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Hegstad works at
Locations
-
1
David M. Munro DDS PA222 N 2nd St Ste 303, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 344-1281
-
2
Boise Surgical Group3399 E Louise Dr Ste 400, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 364-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hegstad?
Dr Hegstad is a amazing surgeon. I had mastectomy with reconstruction, and multiple problems and surgeries for a span of 10 years, wirh other doctors in another state. I came to Dr Hegstad with multiple issues, including physical discomfort, and she was able to make vast improvement not only to my physical comfort , but the appearance as well! I am forever grateful to her, and that someone referred her to me! Additionally, her staff is wonderful!
About Dr. Sumiko Hegstad, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1306870761
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hegstad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hegstad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hegstad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hegstad works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hegstad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hegstad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hegstad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hegstad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.