Overview

Dr. Sumesh Jain, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University, India and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced and Northern Louisiana Medical Center.



Dr. Jain works at Dignity Health Medical Group Merced in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.