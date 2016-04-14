Dr. Sumera Muzaffar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muzaffar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumera Muzaffar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sumera Muzaffar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Muzaffar works at
Locations
-
1
Cymed Tomball PA107 Yale St Ste 200, Houston, TX 77007 Directions (713) 861-6060
-
2
Houston Office5568 Weslayan St, Houston, TX 77005 Directions (281) 296-7770
- 3 3129 Kingsley Dr Ste 340, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (346) 800-5148
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muzaffar?
Dr. Muzaffar was very thorough - she did not rush me through (like my regular physician) - I was very sick and she was very busy - she never rushed me - she took appropriate measures for treatment and she did not release me until she was satisfied with tests results.
About Dr. Sumera Muzaffar, MD
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1346478419
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muzaffar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muzaffar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muzaffar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muzaffar works at
Dr. Muzaffar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muzaffar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muzaffar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muzaffar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.