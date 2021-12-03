Overview

Dr. Sumera Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Quaid-E-Azam Medical School and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Christ Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Clifton Care Ctr in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Personality Disorders, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.