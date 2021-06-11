Dr. Sumer Daiza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daiza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumer Daiza, MD
Overview
Dr. Sumer Daiza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson.
Locations
Plastic Surgery Ctr Scottdale18325 N Allied Way Ste 110, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 585-0011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. S. Daiza is amazing. She is very thorough and did a wonderful job. I appreciate her skill, knowledge and demeanor!
About Dr. Sumer Daiza, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1013065622
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Daiza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
