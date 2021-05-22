Dr. Sumeeta Nanda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nanda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumeeta Nanda, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sumeeta Nanda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with U Okla
Dr. Nanda works at
Womens Preventive Healthcare3435 NW 56th St Ste 404, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 946-4735
Integris Baptist Medical Center3300 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 946-4735Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Dr. Nanda?
Dr. has gotten me thought two rough pregnancies that turned out heathy and happy. I would not be here for her she is my earthly guardian angel. After 15 years I still run to her for everything and she always comes though. Her staff has become a second family I love them all and appreciate everything they do. Thank you guys so much!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- U Okla
- Johns Hopkins
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
