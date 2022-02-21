Dr. Sumeet Pawar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pawar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumeet Pawar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sumeet Pawar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mystic, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Windham Hospital and Backus Hospital.
Dr. Pawar works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Perkins Farm Dr Ste 301, Mystic, CT 06355 Directions (860) 572-5400
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group45 Wells St Ste 102, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 596-4499
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group8 Vista Dr Ste 2, Old Lyme, CT 06371 Directions (860) 434-4975
Hospital Affiliations
- Windham Hospital
- Backus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Coventry Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pawar?
God sent us an angel when he sent us Dr. Pawar. When my brother's heart became a big problem he was with us through it all. Two hours after reading my brothers heart monitor my brother was in Backus Hospital having a pacemaker put in the next day and two days later in Hartford Hospital having a stent put in. Not only was he in constant contact with us the whole time he was in constant contact with his doctors. We never had to wait by the phone for a call. Dr Pawar would give us a time and that was the time he called. Would I recommend Dr Pawar? You bet I would. Not enough stars in the galaxy to give to this angel.
About Dr. Sumeet Pawar, MD
- Cardiology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1124433727
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pawar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pawar works at
Dr. Pawar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pawar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pawar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pawar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.