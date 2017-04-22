See All Vascular Neurologists in Dover, DE
Dr. Sumeet Multani, MD

Vascular Neurology
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sumeet Multani, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GORAKHPUR UNIVERSITY / BABA RAGHAV DAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Bryn Mawr Hospital.

Dr. Multani works at Bayhealth Emergency Physicians in Dover, DE with other offices in Johnson City, NY and Paoli, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bayhealth Medical Center
    640 S State St, Dover, DE 19901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 674-4700
  2. 2
    30 Harrison St Ste 400, Johnson City, NY 13790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 729-6531
  3. 3
    Paoli Hospital
    255 W Lancaster Ave, Paoli, PA 19301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 527-2229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
  • Bryn Mawr Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease

Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 22, 2017
    Dr Multani is exceptional when it comes to treating his patient. We are glad that he is serving our area.
    Bronx, NY — Apr 22, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Sumeet Multani, MD
    About Dr. Sumeet Multani, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053690164
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GORAKHPUR UNIVERSITY / BABA RAGHAV DAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Multani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Multani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Multani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Multani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Multani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Multani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

