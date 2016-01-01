Dr. Sumeet Mitter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumeet Mitter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sumeet Mitter, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Mitter works at
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Hospital1190 5th Ave # 1023, New York, NY 10029 Directions
-
2
Mount Sinai Doctors Forest Hills9901 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitter?
About Dr. Sumeet Mitter, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1912221896
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitter works at
Dr. Mitter has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitter. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.