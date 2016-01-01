Overview

Dr. Sumeet Mitter, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Mitter works at The Lauder Family Cardiovascular Ambulatory Center in New York, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.