Dr. Sumeet Mittal, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sumeet Mittal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Southern California

Dr. Mittal works at Catholic Health Initiatives in Council Bluffs, IA with other offices in Omaha, NE and Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
    800 Mercy Dr, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 330-6550
    Alegent Creighton Clinic CUMC
    601 N 30th St # 3700, Omaha, NE 68131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 717-4837
    Dignity Health Medical Group Internal Medicine
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 500, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-4000

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Hiatal Hernia
Esophageal Cancer
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Esophageal Cancer
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Functional Dyspepsia Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impacted Shoulders Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion, Non-Ulcer Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Zenker's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Iowa
    • Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 24, 2019
    Dr. Mittal did surgery on my wife. He was caring and his staff was excellent on following up through her recovery. I cannot thank him and his staff at Norton enough
    Bill Charlton — Dec 24, 2019
    • General Surgery
    • English, Hindi
    • 1780795609
    • University Of Southern California
    • Creighton University Medical Center
    • General Surgery
    Dr. Sumeet Mittal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mittal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mittal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mittal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mittal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mittal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mittal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mittal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

