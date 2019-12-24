Dr. Sumeet Mittal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mittal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumeet Mittal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sumeet Mittal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Southern California
Dr. Mittal works at
Locations
-
1
Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs800 Mercy Dr, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (402) 330-6550
-
2
Alegent Creighton Clinic CUMC601 N 30th St # 3700, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 717-4837
-
3
Dignity Health Medical Group Internal Medicine500 W Thomas Rd Ste 500, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Iowa
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mittal?
Dr. Mittal did surgery on my wife. He was caring and his staff was excellent on following up through her recovery. I cannot thank him and his staff at Norton enough
About Dr. Sumeet Mittal, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Hindi
- 1780795609
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- Creighton University Medical Center
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mittal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mittal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mittal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mittal works at
Dr. Mittal speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mittal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mittal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mittal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mittal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.