Dr. Sumeet Chandra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sumeet Chandra, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Semmelweis University Of Medical Sciences (Sote) and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Chandra works at
Locations
Medical Associates Brevard, Oncology / Hematology2290 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste 202, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 254-4776
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health First Health Plans
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Glad to have the practice of Dr Chandra to help me during my Renal Cancer
About Dr. Sumeet Chandra, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1801853171
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- New York Medical College (Valhalla, New York)
- Semmelweis University Of Medical Sciences (Sote)
- Trinity College, Hartford, Conn
