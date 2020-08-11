Overview

Dr. Sumeet Bhinder, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Guru Nanak Med College and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Bhinder works at Truxtun Psychiatric Medical Group Inc. in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Arthritis and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.