Overview

Dr. Sumeet Bhatia, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.



Dr. Bhatia works at Texas Breast Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.