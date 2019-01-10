See All Hematologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Sumeet Bhatia, MD

Hematology
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sumeet Bhatia, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.

Dr. Bhatia works at Texas Breast Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Physical Therapy - Community Cancer Center North
    7979 N Shadeland Ave Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-4300
    Champaign Dental Group
    6626 E 75th St Ste 500, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 497-6290

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital East
  • Community Hospital North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Purpura
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Purpura

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 10, 2019
    He was very professional and personable. He clearly explained my cancer and treatment options. The amount of time he spent with us was above and beyond my expectations.
    — Jan 10, 2019
    About Dr. Sumeet Bhatia, MD

    • Hematology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922079474
    Education & Certifications

    • In University School Of Med
    • University of Mumbai
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sumeet Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhatia works at Texas Breast Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Bhatia’s profile.

    Dr. Bhatia has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

