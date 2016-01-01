Dr. Banker accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sumeet Banker, MD
Dr. Sumeet Banker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 342-8500
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Sumeet Banker, MD
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1124310065
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Dr. Banker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banker works at
Dr. Banker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.