Dr. Sumeera Baig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumeera Baig, MD
Overview
Dr. Sumeera Baig, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Baig works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Associates-Primary Care Express3100 Mercerville Quakerbridge Rd Ste 28, Hamilton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 531-8302MondayClosedTuesday1:00pm - 4:30pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baig?
Dr. Baig and her staff are absolutely wonderful! They are passionate about YOUR health! I am very happy with the care I am receiving. I have and will continue to recommend Dr. Baig and Rhealth!
About Dr. Sumeera Baig, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1124076617
Education & Certifications
- James Haley Va Ctr-U South Fla|University of South Florda
- Internal Medidcine|U Md|University Of Maryland
- Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Baig using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Baig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baig works at
Dr. Baig speaks Hindi and Urdu.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Baig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.