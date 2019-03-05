See All Family Doctors in Hamilton, NJ
Dr. Sumeera Baig, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sumeera Baig, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

Dr. Baig works at Champaign Dental Group in Hamilton, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Associates-Primary Care Express
    3100 Mercerville Quakerbridge Rd Ste 28, Hamilton, NJ 08619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 531-8302
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sick Patient Care Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Delores Murray in Ewing, NJ — Mar 05, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Sumeera Baig, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi and Urdu
NPI Number
  • 1124076617
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • James Haley Va Ctr-U South Fla|University of South Florda
Internship
  • Internal Medidcine|U Md|University Of Maryland
Medical Education
  • Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sumeera Baig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Baig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Baig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Baig works at Champaign Dental Group in Hamilton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Baig’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Baig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baig.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

