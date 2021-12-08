Dr. Sumeer Thinda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thinda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumeer Thinda, MD
Overview
Dr. Sumeer Thinda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno Surgical Hospital and Valley Children's Hospital.
Locations
Fogg Maxwell & Lanier M.d. Inc.1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 401, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 486-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Thinda is amazing. He is the best! So kind, knowledgeable, takes his time to explain everything and very concerned. I recommend him to everyone I know.
About Dr. Sumeer Thinda, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Punjabi
- Male
- 1568784098
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Community Regional Medical Center
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Fresno Surgical Hospital
- Valley Children's Hospital
