Dr. Sumeer Thinda, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Sumeer Thinda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno Surgical Hospital and Valley Children's Hospital.

Dr. Thinda works at Fogg, Maxwell, Lanier & Remington Eyecare Inc. in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Chronic Endophthalmitis and Purulent Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Fogg Maxwell & Lanier M.d. Inc.
    1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 401, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 486-5000

  View other providers who treat Floaters
  View other providers who treat Drusen
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 08, 2021
My experience with Dr Thinda is amazing. He is the best! So kind, knowledgeable, takes his time to explain everything and very concerned. I recommend him to everyone I know.
Anna — Dec 08, 2021
  • Ophthalmology
  • 14 years of experience
  • English, Punjabi
  • Male
  • 1568784098
  • UC Davis
  • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
  • Ophthalmology
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Fresno Surgical Hospital
  • Valley Children's Hospital

Dr. Sumeer Thinda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thinda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Thinda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Thinda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Thinda works at Fogg, Maxwell, Lanier & Remington Eyecare Inc. in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Thinda’s profile.

Dr. Thinda has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Chronic Endophthalmitis and Purulent Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thinda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thinda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thinda.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thinda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thinda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

