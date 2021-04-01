Dr. Sumedh Kakade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumedh Kakade, MD
Overview
Dr. Sumedh Kakade, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Media, PA. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / TERNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kakade works at
Locations
Riddle Pediatric Assoc1098 W Baltimore Pike Ste 3401, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 627-4427
- 2 1088 W Baltimore Pike Ste 2507, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 627-4427
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Everything went fine before and after my procedure. Wait time was not long. Dr. Kakade was very nice and very professional.
About Dr. Sumedh Kakade, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1558675389
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / TERNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
