Dr. Sumbal Nabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumbal Nabi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sumbal Nabi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Alliancehealth Woodward, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and Share Medical Center.
Dr. Nabi works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Services of Enid707 S Monroe St, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 977-1950
-
2
Integris Bass Baptist Health Center600 S Monroe St, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 977-1950
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Ponca City
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Share Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nabi?
It was a consultation visit and he had blood work done. The doctor was very friendly and explained she would be able to tell us more after she received the results of the blood tests. The nurses were friendly, and the wait time was reasonable. He has a follow up appointment.
About Dr. Sumbal Nabi, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1255472122
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nabi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nabi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nabi works at
Dr. Nabi has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nabi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nabi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nabi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.