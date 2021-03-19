Dr. Sumayya Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumayya Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sumayya Ahmed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dover, OH. They completed their residency with Canton Medical Education Foundation
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine Clinic Ltd.335 Oxford St Ste C, Dover, OH 44622 Directions (330) 364-7551
-
2
Belden Village Pain and Wellness Center Inc.4368 Dressler Rd NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 492-2702
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
Dr S Ahmed will research your issues till she gets the answers you need. She puts her personal effort into resolving your illness
About Dr. Sumayya Ahmed, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Bengali and Urdu
- 1467450346
Education & Certifications
- Canton Medical Education Foundation
- Frankford Hosp-Med Coll Penn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed speaks Bengali and Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.