Dr. Sumati Pande, MD

Neonatal Medicine
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sumati Pande, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. 

Dr. Pande works at NBIMC - Neonatology in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NBIMC - Neonatology
    201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Circumcision
Hydrocele
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Circumcision
Hydrocele

Treatment frequency



Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Neonatal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sumati Pande, MD

Specialties
  • Neonatal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1265465587
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sumati Pande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pande has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pande.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

