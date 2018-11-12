Overview

Dr. Sumathi Puttu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Puttu works at Crimson Urgent Care in Tuscaloosa, AL with other offices in Selma, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.