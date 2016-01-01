Overview

Dr. Sumanta Chaudhuri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center.



Dr. Chaudhuri works at Apex OB/GYN in Hemet, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.