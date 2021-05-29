Dr. Sumant Lamba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumant Lamba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sumant Lamba, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Lamba works at
Locations
-
1
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Southside Office7011 A C Skinner Pkwy Ste 160, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 605-4895Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute7751 Baymeadows Rd E # H, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 643-6009
-
3
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 208, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 643-5985Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Mandarin Office9759 San Jose Blvd Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 605-4877Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
5
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - St. Augustine109 Whitehall Dr Ste 117, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 643-5986
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lamba?
The staff at FCCI are great, I had my routine ECG and routine check up on the 1 st.
About Dr. Sumant Lamba, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1306804687
Education & Certifications
- Good Samar Hosp-Vamc
- GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
- PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamba works at
Dr. Lamba has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lamba speaks Hindi and Urdu.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.