Overview

Dr. Sumant Lamba, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Lamba works at First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Southside Office in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in St Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.