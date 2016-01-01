Overview

Dr. Sumant Kumar, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Mysore, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford.



Dr. Kumar works at SUMANT KUMAR, MD in Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Difficulty With Walking and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.