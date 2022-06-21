Dr. Sumant Krishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumant Krishnan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sumant Krishnan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Steadman-Hawkins Sports Med Found
Dr. Krishnan works at
Locations
-
1
Dallas Office3900 Junius St Ste 740, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (972) 817-7420
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- WHS East Campus
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krishnan?
Excellent care and skill set!
About Dr. Sumant Krishnan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1013939487
Education & Certifications
- Steadman-Hawkins Sports Med Found
- U TX Southwestern
- Utsw Medical Center Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishnan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishnan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishnan works at
Dr. Krishnan has seen patients for Joint Pain, Shoulder Arthroscopy and All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishnan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.