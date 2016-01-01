Dr. Sumant Chugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumant Chugh, MD
Overview
Dr. Sumant Chugh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Chugh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rush University1735 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-3589
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chugh?
About Dr. Sumant Chugh, MD
- Nephrology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1891827531
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center|Newton Wellesley Hospital
- Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chugh accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chugh works at
Dr. Chugh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.