Overview

Dr. Sumant Chugh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Chugh works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.