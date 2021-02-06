Dr. Sumant Chakravorty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chakravorty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumant Chakravorty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sumant Chakravorty, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Locations
Gastro Health - Jupiter - Indiantown125 W Indiantown Rd Ste 106, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 748-8103
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I just had my five year checkup with Dr. Chakravorty and as always he explained everything and did a wonderful job. Also, all of the people at Laser & Surgery Center in Palm Beach Gardens were very helpful and kind.
About Dr. Sumant Chakravorty, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1417045527
Education & Certifications
- SUNY-Buffalo
- Lincoln Medical Center
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
