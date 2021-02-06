Overview

Dr. Sumant Chakravorty, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Chakravorty works at Norman Jaeger Counseling PLLC in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.