Dr. Sumangala Vasudevan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sumangala Vasudevan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 11011 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 668-0035
Multicare Health System12728 19TH AVE SE, Everett, WA 98208 Directions (425) 248-2606
Marysville Family Medicine4404 80th St NE, Marysville, WA 98270 Directions (425) 791-3087
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1497083265
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Vasudevan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
