Dr. Sumana Reddy, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sumana Reddy, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jonesboro, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
Laureate Medical Group7823 Spivey Station Blvd Ste 310, Jonesboro, GA 30236 Directions (770) 996-1122Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sandy Springs6135 Barfield Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 256-8500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone in the office was very nice and helpful. Dr. Reddy made me feel completely at ease. Answered all my questions. Very empathetic.
About Dr. Sumana Reddy, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1588741888
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
