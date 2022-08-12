Overview

Dr. Sumana Ketha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Ketha works at Hospice Services Inc in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.