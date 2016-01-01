Overview

Dr. Sumana Gadde, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Gadde works at Novant Health Psychiatry - Concord in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Phobia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.