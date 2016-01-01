Dr. Yadam accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suman Yadam, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suman Yadam, DO is a Pulmonologist in Clairton, PA.
Dr. Yadam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sleep Disorder Medicine Associates LLC1200 Brooks Ln Ste 180, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-3600
- 2 490 E North Ave Ste 300/301, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 322-7202
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yadam?
About Dr. Suman Yadam, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1508181710
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yadam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yadam works at
Dr. Yadam has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yadam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yadam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yadam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yadam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yadam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.