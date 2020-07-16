Dr. Sinha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suman Sinha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suman Sinha, MD is a Pulmonologist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs and Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro.
Dr. Sinha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Christus Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine Clinic2602 Saint Michael Dr Ste 400, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-5670
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sinha?
I met Dr. Sinha a month ago, and I was very pleased at his interest in my particular breathing problems. I have a very rare lung condition; he has experience from his last health system with many patients who survived with my condition. The staff was so kind and helpful and they like and respect Dr. Sinha, as well. The doctor is running several tests which will indicate factors that I was not even aware of, but he is so knowledgeable in the implications of other organs that can be affected by poor lungs. My husband and I really feel we are finally with a specialist that is watching out for me as an individual, and a patient with varying health problems. He stated my 2 other doctors, and said, "We are now your team". Wow! Thank you, God, for bringing this team together.
About Dr. Suman Sinha, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1114947900
Education & Certifications
- MCP Hahnemann University
- George Washington School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinha works at
Dr. Sinha has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.