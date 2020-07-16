See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Texarkana, TX
Dr. Suman Sinha, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (3)
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Suman Sinha, MD is a Pulmonologist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs and Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro.

Dr. Sinha works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christus Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine Clinic
    2602 Saint Michael Dr Ste 400, Texarkana, TX 75503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 614-5670

Hospital Affiliations
  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
  • Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs
  • Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Jul 16, 2020
    I met Dr. Sinha a month ago, and I was very pleased at his interest in my particular breathing problems. I have a very rare lung condition; he has experience from his last health system with many patients who survived with my condition. The staff was so kind and helpful and they like and respect Dr. Sinha, as well. The doctor is running several tests which will indicate factors that I was not even aware of, but he is so knowledgeable in the implications of other organs that can be affected by poor lungs. My husband and I really feel we are finally with a specialist that is watching out for me as an individual, and a patient with varying health problems. He stated my 2 other doctors, and said, "We are now your team". Wow! Thank you, God, for bringing this team together.
    Marsha Anderson — Jul 16, 2020
    About Dr. Suman Sinha, MD

    Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1114947900
    MCP Hahnemann University
    George Washington School Of Medicine
    Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

