Overview

Dr. Suman Setia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Setia works at Family Med Care Center Sc in Evergreen Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.