Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suman Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Suman Reddy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Allison J. Beitler MD Pllc34 Marconi St Ste 100, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 822-1469
Boston Post Road Dialysis Center4026 Boston Rd, Bronx, NY 10475 Directions (718) 862-9245
Advanced Access Medical Care1733 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 822-1968
Eastchester Road Dialysis Center1515 Jarret Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 822-4940
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
excellent nephrologist
About Dr. Suman Reddy, MD
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1447363247
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Telugu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.