Overview

Dr. Suman Mishr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cridersville, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System, Lima Memorial Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Mishr works at GASTROENTEROLOGY & HEPATOLOGY OF NORTHWEST OH in Cridersville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Adrenal Gland Diseases and Adrenal Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.