Overview

Dr. Suman Kuppahally, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Nagpur University / Government Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Kuppahally works at Suman Kuppahally, M.D. in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.