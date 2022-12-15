Dr. Suman Kuppahally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuppahally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suman Kuppahally, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suman Kuppahally, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Nagpur University / Government Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Kuppahally works at
Locations
-
1
Good Samaritan Medical Group2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 600, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 882-9704
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuppahally?
Very concerned about your welfare. She is careful and caring.
About Dr. Suman Kuppahally, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1811073323
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Hospital
- Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara
- Kaiser Permanente Medical Ctr
- Nagpur University / Government Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuppahally has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuppahally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuppahally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuppahally works at
Dr. Kuppahally has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuppahally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuppahally. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuppahally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuppahally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuppahally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.