Dr. Suman Kaur, MD
Overview
Dr. Suman Kaur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.
Locations
Digestive Disease Associates Ltd.950 N York Rd Ste 101, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 325-4255
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.,Kaur is a gifted and exceptional physician. She immediately diagnosed a problem and restored my health.
About Dr. Suman Kaur, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1184624678
Education & Certifications
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaur has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaur speaks Hindi.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.