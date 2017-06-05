Overview

Dr. Suman Kambhampati, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Illinois, Chicago and is affiliated with Research Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Kambhampati works at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.