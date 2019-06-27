See All Pediatricians in Forked River, NJ
Dr. Suman Jain, MB BS

Dr. Suman Jain, MB BS

Pediatrics
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Suman Jain, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Forked River, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from JN Med Coll, Aligarh Muslim U and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Dr. Jain works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Forked River, NJ with other offices in Lakewood, NJ and Jackson, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Pediatrics, Forked River
    44 Manchester Ave Ste 44H, Forked River, NJ 08731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 693-3548
  2. 2
    Lakewood Pediatric Associates
    101 Prospect St Ste 112, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 363-1424
  3. 3
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Pediatrics, Jackson - Hope Chapel
    21 S Hope Chapel Rd, Jackson, NJ 08527 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 212-6210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 27, 2019
    Great doctor really takes her time to listen and understand what’s going on with my children. Have been brining my children to her for as long as 17 years. Wouldn’t think of going anywhere else.
    Rodríguez in Forked River, NJ — Jun 27, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Suman Jain, MB BS
    About Dr. Suman Jain, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114027109
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Methodist Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • JN Medical College, Aligarh
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • JN Med Coll, Aligarh Muslim U
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jain accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

