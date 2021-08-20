See All Nephrologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Suman Bireddy, MD

Nephrology
3 (7)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Suman Bireddy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, JPS Family Health Center and Medical City Fort Worth.

Dr. Bireddy works at Tarrant Nephrology Associates in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Lewisville, TX, Arlington, TX, North Richland Hills, TX, Azle, TX and Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Anemia and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tarrant Nephrology Associates
    1001 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 877-5858
  2. 2
    Champaign Dental Group
    101 E Southwest Pkwy, Lewisville, TX 75067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 549-7424
  3. 3
    Ponnaiah C. Mohan, M.D.
    3125 Matlock Rd Ste 107, Arlington, TX 76015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 899-8109
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Keller
    4420 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 312, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 877-5858
  5. 5
    North Richland Hills
    6455 Hilltop Dr Ste 112, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 656-3128
  6. 6
    Azle
    605 Northwest Pkwy Ste 2, Azle, TX 76020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 406-4331
  7. 7
    TDC East
    6450 Brentwood Stair Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 877-5858
  8. 8
    Weatherford
    504 Santa Fe Dr, Weatherford, TX 76086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 594-2832

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • JPS Family Health Center
  • Medical City Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Anemia
Nausea
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Anemia
Nausea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Vascular Access Creation Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 20, 2021
    Dr Bireddy is a caring doctor. He is frank and straight forward with answers. He is patient and answers whatever questions I have. I feel comfortable that he is giving me the best treatment for my condition.
    Karessa Paul — Aug 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Suman Bireddy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Suman Bireddy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bireddy to family and friends

    Dr. Bireddy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bireddy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Suman Bireddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1093765299
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suman Bireddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bireddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bireddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bireddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bireddy has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Anemia and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bireddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bireddy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bireddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bireddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bireddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

