Dr. Sumalatha Patibandla, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Locations
Texas Oncology-Beaumont3070 College St Ste 301, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 813-1686
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patibandla is an outstanding oncologist. She is very thorough in her treatment plan. Questions are always welcome and she is more than willing to address them and share any information she has to help her patients on their cancer journey.
About Dr. Sumalatha Patibandla, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
