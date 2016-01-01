Dr. Lopansri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sumala Lopansri, MD
Overview
Dr. Sumala Lopansri, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Lo Medical Group223 N Garfield Ave Ste 306, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 573-5005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sumala Lopansri, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Thai
- 1962574426
Education & Certifications
- MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology, Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopansri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopansri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopansri speaks Chinese and Thai.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopansri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopansri.
