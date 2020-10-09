Overview

Dr. Sumaira Shafi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center and Jackson General Hospital.



Dr. Shafi works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV with other offices in Parkersburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.