Dr. Sumaira Ali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Westerly Hospital.



Dr. Ali works at Northeast Medical Group in Westerly, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.