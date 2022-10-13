Dr. Suma Satti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suma Satti, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Suma Satti, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College, India and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner and Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus.
St. Tammany Cancer Center, A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center, 900 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
- Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Visit was great she gave me the information I needed and I am waiting on follow up treatments.
- Oncology
- English, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1861683906
- Kasturba Medical College, India
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Satti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Satti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Satti using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Satti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Satti works at
Dr. Satti has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Satti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Satti speaks Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Satti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Satti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Satti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.