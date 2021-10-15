Dr. Suma Maddox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maddox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suma Maddox, MD
Overview
Dr. Suma Maddox, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Locations
Ochsner Clinic4150 Nelson Rd Bldg E Ste 3, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 513-0570
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Best in her field that i have ever worked with!
About Dr. Suma Maddox, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1700014818
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maddox has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maddox accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maddox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Maddox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maddox.
